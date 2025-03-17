An Aberdyfi man has been handed a community order for assaulting a woman in Aberystwyth.
Oliver Hughes, of 5 Evans Terrace, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on 12 March.
The 30-year-old had originally pleaded not guilty to a charge of assaulting Gemma Redmond in Portland Road on 1 August.
Hughes changed his plea to guilty ahead of a planned trial on 20 February.
Magistrates sentenced Hughes to a 12 month community order to include 60 hours of unpaid work and up to 15 days of rehabilitation activities.
Hughes was also ordered to pay £375 in compensation to the victim and was made the subject of a 12 month restraining order.
Hughes must also pay £400 costs and a £114 surcharge.