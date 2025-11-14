An Abermagwr man will stand trial next year after denying a charge of aiding and abetting the entering of an Aberystwyth address that was subject to a closure order.
Daniel Morgan, of 12 Maes Magwr, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 13 November.
The 26-year-old pleaded not guilty to contravening a closure order by entering 4 Penmaesglas Road in Aberystwyth on 13 May this year.
Dyfed-Powys Police applied for a closure order to stop anti-social behaviour and disorder at the property that was granted by magistrates in April after police said officers attended the address 146 times in 2024.
Morgan is due to stand trial on the charge at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 8 January.
He was remanded on unconditional bail.
