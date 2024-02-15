An Aberporth man who was caught behind the wheel with cocaine in his system has been banned from the road for 17 months.
Owen Harries, of Tegfryn, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 7 February.
The court heard that the 44-year-old was stopped by police while behind the wheel of a Renault Clio on Finch Square in Cardigan on 12 September last year.
Laboratory tests showed that Harries had cocaine in his blood exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Harries from driving for 17 months.
He was also handed a community order to include 100 hours of unpaid work.
Harries must also pay prosecution costs of £85.