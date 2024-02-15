AN ABERSOCH woman who was caught behind the wheel while almost three times the legal drink drive limit has been banned from the road for 26 months.
Megan Parry, of 5 Bryn Garmon, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 6 February.
The court heard that the 28-year-old was stopped while driving a Ford Focus on Y Maes in Pwllheli on 12 January this year.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed that Parry had 99 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Parry was disqualified from driving for 26 months and ordered to abstain from alcohol for 60 days.
She must also undergo rehabilitation and pay prosecution costs of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £114,