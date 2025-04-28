A 70-year-old Aberystwyth man who collided with another vehicle before driving off has been fined by magistrates.
David Williams, of 4 Northgate Street, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 23 April.
The court heard that the 70-year-old was driving a Hyundai i10 on Elm Tree Avenue on Aberystwyth on 17 January this year when he caused damage to a Mazda 3 and failed to atop.
Williams pleaded guilty to charges of failing to stop after a road accident and driving without due care and attention.
Williams was fined £80 and magistrates endorsed his driving licence with six penalty points.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £110 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £32.