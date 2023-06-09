AN ABERYSTWYTH businessman who was banned from the road by magistrates for drug driving earlier this year has appeared in court charged with another offence of being behind the wheel with cocaine in his system.
Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard on 8 June that Aberystwyth businessman Evan Rowlands, who gave his address as Yr Hafod, Forge Road, Machynlleth, is charged with driving a BMW X3 at Southgate in Aberystwyth on 20 January this year with Benzoylecgonine – the major metabolite of cocaine – in his system.
Rowlands, 41, was disqualified from driving for 12 months earlier this year after admitting the same charge of drug driving in Aberystwyth on 22 November last year.
On that occasion, tests showed he had Benzoylecgonine in his system.
The alleged offence in January took place before his ban was in place.
The case was adjourned until 22 June, the court heard, to “allow Rowlands to gain the medical help he is seeking.”