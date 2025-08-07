An Aberystwyth man who was caught driving while disqualified with both cannabis and cocaine in his system has been jailed by magistrates after failing to comply with a community order.
Janos Stepniewski, now of no fixed abode, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 6 August.
The 48-year-old admitted a charge of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order made after Stepniewksi was caught drug driving while already disqualified on Glanyrafon Industrial Estate in Llanbadarn on 9 September last year.
Stepniewski breached the order by missing four probation and unpaid work appointments between 17 and 24 July.
He was jailed for 10 weeks because magistrates said he had a “flagrant disregard for court orders.”
He must also pay £60 costs.
