A teenage crew of sailors dropped anchor off castle point in Aberystwyth on Wednesday after crossing the Irish Sea.
The crew set off from Arklow in County Wicklow on Tuesday and arrived in Aberystwyth early on Wednesday morning.
The tall ship Maybe was anchored near Castle Point while the crew came on land and were met by Aberystwyth town mayor, Cllr Emlyn Jones.
Arklow is twinned with Aberystwyth.
The 12-strong crew, who are all aged between 15 and 17-years-old were also accompanied by members of the Aberystwyth Sea Cadets before heading down to Fishguard and completing their journey back home on Friday.
The voyage has been jointly arranged by Sail Training Ireland and Arklow Municipal District Council.
