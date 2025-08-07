The winners of the 2025 Gwobr Albwm Cymraeg y Flwyddyn/Welsh Language Album of the Year are Ynys for their album ’Dosbarth Nos’.
Ynys, the brainchild of Race Horses / Radio Luxembourg’s Dylan Hughes, released ‘Dosbarth Nos’ via Libertino Records in July 2024. It followed the release of their 2023 Welsh Music Prize shortlisted debut.
Recorded live over a period of four days at the picturesque Mwnci Studios in West Wales, the album showcases Ynys' musical evolution - embracing a more energetic and adventurous sound palette with its extraordinary dynamic arrangements, and capturing the essence of the band's live performances.
‘Dosbarth Nos’ embodies the culmination of Ynys' creative journey, marking a significant milestone in the project's evolution. Hughes' meticulous approach to songwriting, coupled with the band's collaborative energy, has resulted in an album brimming with intention and newfound confidence.
The winners received a specially commissioned trophy.
Organised by the National Eisteddfod and BBC Radio Cymru the award celebrates the eclectic mix of Welsh language music recorded and released during the year.
Ten artists and bands reached this year’s shortlist including Adwaith, Bwncath, Gwenno Morgan, Pys Melyn and Ynys.
The judges were Martha Owen, Nico Dafydd, Elain Roberts, Gruffydd Davies, Branwen Williams a Heulyn Rees.
As a live six-piece band their ambitious sound palette combines melancholic harmonies over a soundtrack of 80’s sequencers, 70’s string machines, and fuzz guitars.
Ynys released their debut album on Libertino Records in late 2022.
An album of off-kilter catchy and melancholic psychedelic pop songs, the release generated a buzz with glowing reviews across the likes of The Line of Best Fit, Brooklyn Vegan, and God Is In the TV, followed up with appearances at Other Voices, FOCUS Wales, and SWN, alongside a long list of summer festivals.
They are set to play at Gŵyl y Castell in Aberystwyth on 13 September.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.