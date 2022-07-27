Aberystwyth driver escapes disqualification
AN ABERYSTWYTH man has escaped a driving ban for driving without due care and attention due to his “significant mobility issues”.
Charlie Daniels, of 26 Cambrian Street, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 20 July.
The 51-year-old pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention while behind the wheel of a Toyota Rav4 on the A470 in Caersws on 29 March.
Magistrates fined him £120 and endorsed his driving record with nine penalty points.
Daniels escaped a ban under the totting procedure with magistrates saying a disqualification would “impact on his ability to attend regular hospital appointments and carry out day to day activities including shopping”.
The court also heard he would lose his mobility car if he was banned.
Daniels must also pay costs of £110 and a £34 surcharge.
