Aberystwyth driver escapes disqualification

By Cambrian News reporter  
Monday 1st August 2022 1:33 pm
@CambrianNews
[email protected]
Share
Llanelli Magistrates Court
Llanelli Magistrates Court (Cambrian News )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

AN ABERYSTWYTH man has escaped a driving ban for driving without due care and attention due to his “significant mobility issues”.

Charlie Daniels, of 26 Cambrian Street, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 20 July.

The 51-year-old pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention while behind the wheel of a Toyota Rav4 on the A470 in Caersws on 29 March.

Magistrates fined him £120 and endorsed his driving record with nine penalty points.

Daniels escaped a ban under the totting procedure with magistrates saying a disqualification would “impact on his ability to attend regular hospital appointments and carry out day to day activities including shopping”.

The court also heard he would lose his mobility car if he was banned.

Daniels must also pay costs of £110 and a £34 surcharge.

As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.

If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register  here.

More About:

Aberystwyth
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0