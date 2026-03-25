Owners of commercial properties in Pwllheli and Bangor could receive a council improvement grant.
Gwynedd Council has launched the new Town Centre Commercial Property Improvement Fund for improvements to commercial properties in the Bangor and Pwllheli’s centres, with the aim of regenerating these areas and creating areas that are lively, appealing, and attractive to all.
Commercial property owners located within the main commercial areas of Bangor and Pwllheli can apply for a grant of between £2,500 and £10,000, with the grant contributing up to 70 per cent of the cost of work.
The fund will support capital improvements to the exterior parts of the building that are visible to the public, for example improvements to the exterior fabric of the building, painting and renovating shop fronts, upgrading windows and doors, and the installation of new signage.
The UK Government's Pride in Place Impact Fund administrated by Gwynedd Council as part of work to support local economies and create more attractive town centres for businesses, residents, and visitors will fund the scheme.
Cllr Medwyn Hughes, Cabinet member for Economy and Community said: “The image of buildings and shop-fronts plays an important part in creating attractive and lively town centres, and ensuring prosperous town centres which are full of energy for residents and visitors to Gwynedd is a priority for us.
“Through this fund we are offering support for owners to make external improvements that will contribute towards the regeneration of Bangor and Pwllheli.
“Our aim is to help create town centres that reflect confidence and a positive future, despite some of the economic challenges they have faced recently.”
The fund is open for applications with a closing date for the submission of applications of 5pm, 18 May.
Work funded must be completed by 31 December 2026.
For further information and to apply visit: www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/TownCentreFund.
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