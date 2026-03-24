Council officials have taken a tour of Blaeanu Ffestiniog’s Rehau factory to see first-hand how significant investments are being made there.
Rehau has played an important role in the local economy for many years, and the company continues to grow as a key manufacturer with 220 local employees.
During the visit an insight council officers and elected members witnessed ongoing work to modernise the facilities and enhance PVCu production processes, where the site turns thousands of tonnes of recycled materials into new material for production.
Since 2025 Rehau has committed to investing more than £4 million in new equipment and upgraded processes, increasing the site’s capacity and its ability to meet growing demand.
Sustainability is a central part of Rehau’s work. The company’s sustainability programme ranges from recycling, to improving energy efficiency, and reviewing processes to reduce environmental impact. The factory has also benefitted from the installation of rooftop solar panels, completed in January 2025, which contribute to reducing the site’s carbon footprint.
In addition to its economic role, Rehau has fostered a close relationship with the local authority and a range of community initiatives.
The company has collaborated with local schools to promote STEM subjects, and recently funded the refurbishment of the Design and Technology classroom at Ysgol y Moelwyn in order for youngsters to develop skills and build long‑term careers locally.
Gwynedd Council welcomes the significant investments being made and recognises the importance of ongoing developments in the area.
Council Leader Nia Jeffreys said: “It was a pleasure to visit Rehau and meet so many local people who work there, thank you very much to them for the warm welcome.
“It was great to hear about the good work that is going on in Blaenau Ffestiniog.
“I was struck by how modern and clean the site was and their firm commitment to protecting our environment. “Seeing how old plastic windows were being recycled and reused to create new windows of the highest quality was extremely positive.
"It was also good to hear people from all over Europe are visiting Blaenau to learn more about the good practice of this team from Gwynedd. I wish the workforce and the company every success.”
Cllr Medwyn Hughes, Cabinet Member for Economy and Community, added: “Rehau plays a key role in the economy of Blaenau Ffestiniog, and Gwynedd.
“The recent investments reflect the company’s confidence in the local workforce and the site itself. The site is widely recognised as an example of good practice, thanks in part to the dedication and hard work of the workforce.
“The improvements to processes, alongside the focus on developing skills and educating young people are important steps in strengthening the future of the industry in the area.”
Rehau Production Manager Dylan Roberts said: “The company’s recent success in being recognised as a Great Place to Work© for two consecutive years is proof of our investment in people and our commitment to fostering a positive, supportive and ambitious culture that places the wellbeing and development of the workforce at the heart of everything we do. People are our focus here at Rehau.”
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