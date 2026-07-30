"Most people are worried about climate change and looking for a way forward, but some need support”, said Cath Peasley, co-founder of Eco Hub Aber - but that’s where they come in.
Like many people during lockdown, Cath Peasley and Kate Rolt were watching the world fall apart and growing understandably worried.
They realised that instead of “just looking”, they could do something on their doorstep.
They started in March 2022 with a free tree giveaway. Hundreds of people gave over 300 saplings homes and learned how to care for them.
Hundreds of conversations started with people wanting to “do more”, but not knowing where to start.
It snowballed into Eco Hub Aber, a social enterprise pooling together resources, volunteers, and motivation.
Today, the Eco Hub is many things - it’s where you can rent e-bikes to tour the town or trial one for your commute, take your beloved cake mixer that’s started smoking, fix and upcycle clothes, borrow tools (the average drill gets 13 minutes use in its lifetime) from their Library of Things, or join an allotment group.
Kate, 60, mum to two boys, said: “It was a lockdown thing to fill our time, but it’s had this ripple effect. People have got more involved. They see things and say, ‘That’s good!’
The pair met 40 years ago at the Centre of Alternative Technology; Cath became a director at renewable energy company Dulas, and Kate set up the Treehouse organic restaurant, always collaborating on various environmental projects.
Eco Hub Aber at 12 Cambrian Place is used as a co-working and venue hire space, which helps fund their initiatives.
They host a book club with the Book Garden and work with Aberystwyth University, run upcycling and fixing workshops and collaborate with local artists who teach visible mending and natural dyes.
They were invited to adopt the unused walled garden at Nanteos Mansion, transforming it into a thriving community allotment space.
In their four years, they’ve engaged over 1,800 people in the town of 15,000.
They can’t fix everything, but want to “offer an alternative to what’s bad for the environment” by bringing new allotments at Fferm Penglais and working with the Walk, Wheel, Cycle Trust, which donated e-bikes.
The hub has been a labour of love; the pair rarely get paid for their time; however, their hard work is now paying off.
The hub has attracted interest from other UK towns wanting to replicate their model. They now hope to help set up hubs in towns and villages nearby.
Cath, 59, said: “It’s incredible to look back; we’ve come a long way. People trust us and come to us.
“We’ll get to a tipping point where it’ll be normal to cycle instead of drive, mainstream to repair items and grow your own food.”
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