A Lampeter driver who forced an incoming car to come to a complete stop to avoid a head-on collision after overtaking a tractor has been fined.
Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard on 29 July that Dexter Zvikomborero Mutasa, of 9 Station Terrace, was driving on the A485 near Rhydargaeau in Carmarthenshire on 1 April.
Magistrates heard that the 26-year-old conducted an overtake manoeuvre of a tractor, contravening no overtaking signs and whilst passing a junction.
The overtake forced the driver of an oncoming car to brake to a complete stop to avoid a head on collision.
Mutasa admitted driving without due care and attention and was fined £320 and handed five penalty points.
He must also pay £130 costs and a £128 surcharge.
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