An Aberystwyth man has been banned from the road for three years after appearing in court to plead guilty to a charge of drug driving in Aberaeron.
Lee Mansell, of 38 South Road, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 15 October.
The court heard that the 49-year-old was stopped by police while driving on the A487 at Aberaeron on 25 June this year.
Roadside swipes and later laboratory testing showed that Mansell had cannabis in his system exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Mansell from driving for 36 months and handed him a fine of £120.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £48.
