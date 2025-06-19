North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Andy Dunbobbin is urging victims of sexual violence to choose the correct care and support following reports of some victims using self-swab kits and other forms of home testing.
Mr Dunbobbin wants people to be aware of services available in North Wales that help victims not only cope with the trauma of sexual violence but also receive the practical, specialist care they deserve.
He is joined in this plea by Amethyst SARC (Sexual Assault Referral Centre) and local independent charity RASASC North Wales (Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Centre).
He said: “A key part of giving victims the confidence to come forward is knowing the right support and care will be available when they do. That’s why it’s so important to access services like Amethyst SARC and RASASC.
“SARC is an accredited service that has the know-how, expertise and understanding to offer the right wraparound care at the right time. When I visited SARC, they said people can naturally be scared and concerned on entry given their traumatic experiences but are much more reassured and relaxed on leaving when they have received the right support.
“I would urge anyone who may be a victim to contact professionals and discuss their fears. That way they can move forward and hopefully find the assistance and justice they deserve.”
Stephanie Williams, SARC Manager, Amethyst SARC said: “Ours service is confidential, caring and professional. We are there to help you, advise you and look after your best interests.
“Our Independent Sexual Violence Advisors and Children and Young People Sexual Violence Advisers are here to support you through your individual journey.
“We fully support the Police and Crime Commissioner’s comments. I would urge all victims of sexual violence to contact us for support and advice.
“We would not recommend using self-swab kits or other forms of home testing. Trying to gather evidence in this way could be detrimental to any police investigation - and more importantly you not receiving the care and support you deserve.”
Gaynor McKeown, CEO RASASC commented: “Being the victim of rape or sexual assault is extremely traumatic. Often victims do not initially believe what has happened or have the capacity to decide what action they want to take; they are in shock.
“It is essential they seek support from an accredited, specialist rape/sexual violence support provider at the earliest opportunity. By contacting us they do not have to tell the police unless they want to, our services are free and confidential. We will listen, we will believe them, and we will offer support and advice.”
The National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC), said: “We remain concerned that the use of the self-testing DNA kits may cause significant issues around criminal evidence as it moves through the criminal justice process. We would encourage anyone who is looking for support around rape or sexual assault and abuse to contact their local SARC.”
To access Amethyst SARC 24 hours a day, seven days a week, call 08081563658 RASASC North Wales. Visit www.rasawales.org.uk.
