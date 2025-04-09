An Aberystwyth man will be sentenced later this month after admitting assaulting a woman and sending on offensive Facebook message.
Richard Arms, of 57 Aberglasney Hall, Marine Terrace, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 8 April.
The 40-year-old had initially pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing to assaulting Leah Fletcher and sending the offensive Facebook message on Upper Portland Street in Aberystwyth on 23 February.
Arms changed his plea to guilty at the latest hearing.
Magistrates adjourned the case for an all-options probation report to be prepared.
Arms is due to be sentenced for the offences at Aberystwyth Magistrates' Court on 30 April.
He was remanded on conditional bail by magistrates until that date, including a nightly curfew.