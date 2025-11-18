An Aberystwyth man has been held in custody after appearing in court to admit possession of cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply.
Lee Walsh, of 7 Yr Hafan Princess Street, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 17 November.
The 25-year-old pleaded guilty to charges of possession of both cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply at his home address in Aberystwyth on 14 November this year.
Walsh also pleaded guilty to being in possession of criminal property as well as a separate charge of possession of a knuckle duster.
Walsh is due to be sentenced for the offences at Swansea Crown Court on 1 December.
He was remanded in custody by magistrates until his sentencing date.
