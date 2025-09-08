An Aberystwyth man has been remanded in custody charged with a string of offences including the assault and intentional strangulation of a woman.
Lee Southan, of 3 Bridge Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 4 September.
The 39-year-old is charged with assaulting Claire Lloyd in Aberystwyth on 3 September.
He is also charged with intentionally strangling Claire Lloyd on 21 August, and engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour towards her between 1 September 2021 and 4 September 2025.
Southan is also charged with damaging a phone on 29 August.
He is further charged with assaulting Adam Hodgkinson in Aberystwyth on 3 September.
Southan is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court on 6 October and was remanded in custody until that date.
