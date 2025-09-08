A Penparcau man has been found not guilty following a trial at Swansea Crown Court on three charges of sexual assaults of a then 14-year-old in 2007.
Phillip Dowse, of 5 Greenfield Street, had denied three counts of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a 14 year old girl, once between 1 and 31 January 2007 and twice between 25 March and 28 October 2007.
He first appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court in June last year before pleading not guilty to all three charges at a later hearing in Swansea Crown Court.
The alleged offences were said to have occurred in Aberystwyth, Talybont and Tre’r Ddol.
The 40-year-old was found not guilty on all charges following a trial at Swansea Crown Court.
