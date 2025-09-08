Another parent has spoken of her concern at last-minute school bus changes.
Lloyd’s Coaches’ Facebook post on 2 September - the evening before the new term started - said children from the Machynlleth area could no longer use the YP04 to Aberystwyth due to increased student numbers.
Heulwen Davies from Derwenlas said last week that this left daughter Elsie struggling to get to Penweddig. Lucy Stubbs, also from Derwenlas, is struggling to get her daughter Ellie to Penglais.
“The YP04 was used by local children attending Penglais and Penweddig, and Ellie had many friends from both schools on board,” said Lucy.
“We were appalled at the short notice as well as the decision. The alternative method of transport suggested by Lloyds Coaches was the 07.32 T2 service bus which stops by CKs supermarket in Waunfawr.
“On Wednesday morning Ellie caught that. It was raining heavily. She then had to cross a fairly busy road and walk to Penglais. She got there half an hour before school started - most of the teachers hadn't arrived yet - and had to sit by reception.
“Whilst Ceredigion Council won't pay for children in Powys to travel to Penglais, last year they were allowed to get on the YP04 school bus from Machynlleth and bought weekly tickets from Lloyds Coaches who are chartered by Ceredigion to run the YP04 school bus. The bus stopped at Penweddig then Penglais, getting Ellie safely to school, and back.
“Interestingly, this arrangement was introduced in 2023 after Transport for Wales took over running bus services. Until then children in Machynlleth travelled on a service bus. TfW cancelled this and it was decided the 07.32 T2 was not an appropriate alternative hence the inclusion of children on the YP04.
“We are left wondering why this service, deemed inappropriate in 2023, is now suddenly okay.”
Heulwen and Lucy share safeguarding concerns.
Using the T2 means dropping Penweddig pupils in the town centre at 8.25am, leaving them to walk a mile to school.
“But there’s no way they could get home on the T2, as they can’t make it to CK’s from Penweddig by 3.40pm, and they can’t make it from Penweddig to the bus stop in town by 3.35pm,” said Heulwen.
“The alternatives mean waiting around town unsupervised until the 4.35pm bus or 5.30pm train. These are children! Some as young as 11!”
Lucy said: “As a parent, I have safeguarding concerns too. As we get towards winter, it will still be dark when she gets off the bus in the morning. She has to get off by a supermarket and cross a busy road. The weather will get colder - and wetter. She has to hang around for half an hour each morning.
“After school, the road she needs to cross is even busier as it is full of cars - and school buses - so that worries me. It adds to the length of her school day and so I have concerns about how this will impact her educationally too.”
Lucy added: “My husband, Richard, made a formal complaint, in writing, to Ceredigion County Council, but he hasn't had a reply of any kind. Not even an acknowledgement that his complaint is being looked into or even passed to the relevant people. He copied Lloyds Coaches into the message and they've not replied either though he wasn't really expecting them to.
“At the end of the day, it's just not a very honourable or respectful way to treat children. I know this has caused a lot of distress to other children and families whose children attend Penglais and Penweddig.”
On Friday morning Lucy watched the YP04 go past empty.
“It still follows the same route and sets off from Machynlleth,” she said.
“We're just left wondering why we've been denied access to the bus.
“I hope this decision gets reversed. I really feel for Ellie. She puts so much effort into school and it feels like the county council just doesn't care about her wellbeing even though she attends one of their schools.”
A spokesperson for Ceredigion said “there is a significant amount of misinformation being circulated on social media,” with some blaming the council for the change and others the bus company.
The spokesperson said: “The council's contracted school services commence at Talybont (YP03) and Tre Taliesin (YP04), Ceredigion County Council's contracted services did not and do not extend to Machynlleth and/or Derwenlas - this is publicly available information that can be accessed by all stakeholders at www.ceredigion.gov.uk/media/znjlezyb/aberystwyth-area.pdf. These arrangements have not changed.
“The council does not comment on individual cases, and any contact with the council will be considered in accordance with the processes and timescales noted in the relevant policy/procedure
www.ceredigion.gov.uk/resident/contact/ceredigion-county-council-customer-charter/ and/or www.ceredigion.gov.uk/media/mallvmyn/corporate-concerns-and-complaints-policy.pdf.”
Lloyd’s declined to comment.
