A Talybont man has been banned from the road for 14 months after appearing in court to plead guilty to a drug driving charge.
Paul Olaitan, of Flat 2, Llys Ceulan, Adam Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 4 September.
The court heard that the 23-year-old was stopped by police while driving on Penglais Road in Aberystwyth on 23 March this year.
Roadside swipes and laboratory testing showed that Olaitan had cannabis in his blood exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Olaitan from driving for 14 months and handed him a fine of £275.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £150.
