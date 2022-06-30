Aberystwyth man denies murdering toddler

Lola James suffered a serious head injury and died in hospital in 2020 ( Family photo )

A MAN living in Aberystwyth has denied murdering a two-year-old girl in Pembrokeshire.

Kyle Bevan, 30 of Rockland House, Queen’s Road, Aberystwyth, appeared before Swansea Crown Court on Wednesday, 29 June, accused of murdering infant, Lola James in Haverfordwest in June 2020, to which he pleaded not guilty.

Lola James suffered a ‘catastrophic’ head injury at her Pembrokeshire home two years ago and died four days later on 21 July 2020.

The child’s mother, Sinead James, 29, from Neyland in Pembrokeshire, also appeared before Swansea Crown Court, where she denied a charge of causing or allowing the death of Lola.

Bevan was remanded into custody, while James was released on conditional bail.

Police were called to the address in Haverfordwest on 17 July 2020 and Lola died four days later at Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital in Cardiff.