An Aberystwyth man will stand trial next month after appearing in court to deny a charge of urinating in a doorway.
Geraint Davies, whose address was given in court as c/o The Wallich, Chalybeate Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 29 October.
The 41-year-old pleaded not guilty to a charge of failing to comply with a community protection notice by urinating in a doorway of a building in Aberystwyth on 21 September this year.
Davies is due to stand trial on the charge at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 11 December.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.