A Tywyn man who ‘buried his head in the sand’ over a growing non-payment of child support has been ordered to pay more than £4,000 or go to jail.
Andrew McMullen, of 27 Ffordd Alban, appeared before Aberystwyth magistrates on 30 October.
The 42-year-old was facing a complaint for committal to prison for non-payment of child support of £4,474.78.
Magistrates ordered McMullen to pay £4,474.78 or serve 42 days in jail.
The court heard the non-payment was a “wilful refusal’ and that “no other method of enforcement is appropriate.”
McMullen showed “culpable neglect”, and “chose to bury his head in the sand.”
The sentence was suspended for two years as long as he keeps up payments of £200 a month.
