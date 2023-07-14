An Aberystwyth man has appeared in court charged with distribution of indecent images of children as well as arranging the commission of a child sex offence.
Richard Smale, of Flat 1, 20 Great Darkgate Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 12 July.
The 37-year-old is charged with distributing five indecent child videos of the most serious category A between 1 June and 7 June this year.
He is also charged with arranging or facilitating the commission of a rape of a child under 13, and possession of 12.58g of cannabis.
Smale is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court on 9 August, and was remanded in custody until that date.