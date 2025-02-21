An Aberystwyth man who ‘behaved in an unacceptable manner’ during a call with probation staff has been fined by magistrates.
Ellis McGuinness, of 44 Bridge Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 19 February.
The 30-year-old admitted a charge of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order made by Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 13 November last year by “behaving in an unacceptable manner” during a telephone call with probation staff on 20 January.
Magistrates fined McGuinness £40.
The suspended sentence order was changed by magistrates to 16 weeks in jail suspended for 16 weeks, with the order varied to include 36 days of rehabilitation sessions.
McGuinness must also pay costs of £60.