An acclaimed theatre show is coming to Aberystwyth next month.
‘Sealskin’ will be performed at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Wednesday, 12 March, at 7.30pm.
Every full moon the Selkies appear, peeling away their seal skin, dancing freely in the moonlight.
A fisherman discovers their secret, a skin is stolen and we see the betrayal and consequences that follow, exploring ideas of belonging, otherness and home.
The show combines playful and highly skilled physicality, puppetry, storytelling, projection design and live original music from acoustic duo Me and Deboe.
Because of the suggested violence in the show, ‘Sealskin’ is for those aged 11+.
The show is 65 minutes (no interval) followed by a post-show talk.
Please contact the arts centre if you have any access needs.