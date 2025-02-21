Seymour Krelborn, a nerdy, down-on-his-luck florist’s assistant, stumbles upon a bizarre, talking plant with a taste for human blood. Naming it Audrey II after his sweet but unlucky-in-love co-worker, Seymour discovers that feeding the plant brings him fame, fortune, and a shot at winning Audrey’s heart. But there’s a catch—Audrey II is no ordinary plant. It’s a scheming, smooth-talking alien with a sinister appetite and world domination on its mind!