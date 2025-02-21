Following on from the success of last year’s ‘We Will Rock You’, students and staff at Ysgol Penglais School, Aberystwyth are busy staging their next production, the devilishly delicious stage musical ‘Little Shop of Horrors’.
Based on the film of the same name, the show is a thrilling, darkly comic rock musical packed with outrageous twists, catchy tunes, and man-eating mayhem, and you can see the show between Thursday, 6 and Saturday, 8 March.
Seymour Krelborn, a nerdy, down-on-his-luck florist’s assistant, stumbles upon a bizarre, talking plant with a taste for human blood. Naming it Audrey II after his sweet but unlucky-in-love co-worker, Seymour discovers that feeding the plant brings him fame, fortune, and a shot at winning Audrey’s heart. But there’s a catch—Audrey II is no ordinary plant. It’s a scheming, smooth-talking alien with a sinister appetite and world domination on its mind!
As the plant grows, so do its demands, forcing Seymour into a deadly bargain. With Skid Row in chaos and Audrey II’s influence spreading, Seymour must make an impossible choice—feed the beast or fight back before it’s too late!
Packed with electrifying rock and Motown-style hits by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ is a fast-paced, wickedly funny, and deliciously twisted musical about ambition, love, and the price of success. Will Seymour escape Audrey II’s clutches, or will he—and the world—fall prey to the ultimate botanical terror?
‘Little Shop of Horrors’ is being staged in Ysgol Penglais School’s Main Hall between Thursday, 6 March and Saturday, 8 March at 7pm and involves students from across Years 9 - 13.
There will also be a BSL interpreted version of the show at 2pm on Saturday, 8 March.
Tickets cost £12 and can be purchased by visiting http://www.ticketsource.co.uk/ysgolpenglais.