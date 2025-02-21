An Aberdyfi man will be sentenced later in March after appearing in court to change his plea to guilty on a charge of assaulting a woman in Aberystwyth.
Oliver Hughes, of 5 Evans Terrace, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 20 February.
The 30-year-old was set to stand trial after initially pleading not guilty at a hearing in January to assaulting Gemma Redmond in Portland Road on 1 August.
Hughes changed his plea to guilty at the hearing.
Magistrates adjourned the case for an all options pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Hughes is now due to be sentenced at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 12 March.
He was remanded on conditional bail by magistrates until that hearing date.