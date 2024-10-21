An Aberystwyth man has been fined by magistrates after admitting breaching a community order.
Kyle Gareth Elston, of Flat 2, 4 Penmaesglas Road, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 16 October.
The 28-year-old admitted breaching a community order imposed by Aberystwyth magistrates on 28 August by failing to attend planned probation appointments on 6 and 24 September as well as an unpaid work appointment on 19 September.
Eslton was fined £50 and must also pay prosecution costs of £60.