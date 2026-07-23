An Aberystwyth man has been fined by magistrates after admitting breaching a community order.
Daniel Bentham, of 2 Cefn Melindwr, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 22 July.
The 29-year-old admitted a charge of failing without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 4 February by failing to attend a planned office appointment on 24/ February and failing to attend an unpaid work appointment on 2 July.
Magistrates fined Bentham £100.
He must also pay £60 costs.
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