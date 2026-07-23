A Llanrhystud 23-year-old who admitted using threatening behaviour towards a woman has been banned from entering Aberystwyth ahead of sentencing.
Alex Coupe-Jones, of 2 Seabank House, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 22 July.
The 23-year-old had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing on 29 June to using threatening or abusive behaviour towards a woman with intent to cause fear of violence in Aberystwyth on 27 June this year.
Magistrates adjourned the case again on 22 July, and Coupe-Jones is now due to be sentenced at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 12 August.
Coupe-Jones was remanded on conditional bail by magistrates until that sentencing date, including a condition not to enter Aberystwyth save for court appearances and probation appointments.
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