A Llanbadarn Fawr man who stalked a woman and threatened to share an intimate photograph of her will now be sentenced next month.

Alexander Manluctao, of 8 Clos Ceitho, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 22 July.

The 55-year-old was due to be sentenced after pleading guilty at a hearing on 1 July to stalking a woman in Aberystwyth and Swansea between 1 April and 11 August 2025 and threatening to share a photograph of her “in an intimate state” between 31 October 2024 and 31 December last year.

Magistrates adjourned the case again for an all-options pre-sentence to be prepared.

Manluctao will now be sentenced at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 12 August.

He was remanded on conditional bail.