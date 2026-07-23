A Llanbadarn Fawr man who stalked a woman and threatened to share an intimate photograph of her will now be sentenced next month.
Alexander Manluctao, of 8 Clos Ceitho, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 22 July.
The 55-year-old was due to be sentenced after pleading guilty at a hearing on 1 July to stalking a woman in Aberystwyth and Swansea between 1 April and 11 August 2025 and threatening to share a photograph of her “in an intimate state” between 31 October 2024 and 31 December last year.
Magistrates adjourned the case again for an all-options pre-sentence to be prepared.
Manluctao will now be sentenced at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 12 August.
He was remanded on conditional bail.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.