An Aberystwyth man has been fined by magistrates after being found guilty of driving without due care and attention.
Gurkmukh Dhammu, of Four Seasons Hotel, Portland Street, was found guilty in his absence at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 29 September of driving without due care and attention in an Alfa Romeo on the A44 near Ponterwyd on 17 November last year.
He was also found guilty of charges of failing to stop after a road accident where damage was caused to another vehicle, and failing to report the accident to police.
Magistrates fined the 33-year-old £660 and endorsed his driving licence with seven penalty points.
Dhammu must also pay £110 costs and a surcharge to fund victim services of £264.