An Aberystwyth man has been fined by magistrates after admitting breaching a restraining order by sending a woman a Facebook message.
Liam Stevens, of 8 Plas Newydd, Queen Street, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 19 May.
The 26-year-old pleaded guilty at the hearing to harassment breaching a restraining order made by Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 29 October last year by sending a message via Facebook to a woman in Aberystwyth on 25 April.
Magistrates handed Stevens a fine of £120.
He must also pay costs of £85.
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