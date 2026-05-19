A Ceredigion council decision to revoke a premises licence for a pizza restaurant in Aberystwyth has been overturned by magistrates.
Council officers revoked the premises licence for Penny Pizza, based at the former Olive Branch restaurant on Pier Street, in November last year, but Aberystwyth magistrates allowed an appeal by owners during a hearing on 14 May.
Magistrates reinstated the licence for the premises saying the decision was “disproportionate.”
Magistrates reinstated the licence with conditions including “ensuring that right-to-work checks are conducted” on all employees, with the checks being carried out by an independent provider, and evidence of work checks being held on site to be available for inspection.
Conditions also include fire drills, alarm testing and emergency evacuation plans being put in place to the satisfaction of Mid Wales Fire and Rescue Service.
The court heard that the “ongoing issues” are now being “complied with through new systems” at the business.
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