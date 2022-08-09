Aberystwyth man fined for stealing food and alcohol
Thursday 18th August 2022 1:07 pm
Aberystwyth Justice Centre ()
AN ABERYSTWYTH man who twice stole food and alcohol from Aberystwyth’s Marks and Spencer store has been fined by magistrates.
Mark French, of 13 Corporation Street, pleaded guilty to stealing £38.07 worth of food and alcohol from the store on 16 May this year and £62.10 worth of items on 10 June when he appeared before Aberystwyth magistrates last week.
French, 45, was fined £80 and must pay compensation, £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.
