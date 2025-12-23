As the New Year begins, many residents across Ceredigion are looking for a fresh start.
Whether your resolution is to find a volunteering role, a new career path, gain new skills, or give back to your local community, the upcoming CAVO and Job Centre Plus Volunteering and Jobs Fair is the perfect place to start. There is no need to book—you can simply drop in anytime between 10am and 1pm.
On Wednesday, 21 January, Ceredigion Association of Voluntary Organisations (CAVO) and Job Centre Plus (JCP+) will bring its popular Volunteering and Jobs Fair to the Salvation Army Building in Aberystwyth.
The fair will be an opportunity to Discover exciting volunteer roles, connect with local employers and see how you can get involved in community initiatives.
For those eager to make a difference, there will be a wealth of volunteering opportunities that create positive change across the county. Attendees can explore a wide range of stalls featuring local employers and community projects. Meanwhile, those looking for their next career move can access information on local vacancies, training opportunities, and support for returning to work.
No booking is required—simply drop in anytime. For more information, contact CAVO at [email protected] or call 01570 423 232.
This project is funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, supported by Ceredigion County Council.
