An Aberystwyth man has been handed a conditional discharge for stealing wine from an Aberystwyth shop.
Paul Milford, of 9 Chalybeate Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 3 September.
The 55-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing the wine from the Tesco Express store on North Parade on 13 August.
Milford was handed a six month conditional discharge by magistrates.
He must also pay £10 compensation, £85 costs and a £26 victim fund surcharge.
