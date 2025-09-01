A man who appeared in court to admit assaulting two people in Gorsgoch has been fined by magistrates.
Jason True, of 4 Stowick Gardens, Lawrence Weston, Bristol, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 28 August.
The 37-year-old pleaded guilty to the assault by beating of Gareth Edward Rees and Elen Angharad Davies at Pantycriclas, Gorsgoch, on 13 August this year.
Magistrates fined True a total of £200.
He must also pay compensation of £100.
True must also pay £85 costs and a surcharge to fund victim services of £80.
