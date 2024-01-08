An Aberystwyth man who pleaded not guilty to a charge of drink driving has been found guilty following a trial.
Luke Steer, of 6 Plasmadog, Queen’s Road, pleaded not guilty to the charge at a hearing in August and appeared for trial at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 4 January.
The 39-year-old was found guilty of driving in Borth in a Kia on 21 January last year while he had 135 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.
The legal limit is 80mgs.
Steer was disqualified from driving for 14 months and fined £180.
He must also pay costs of £620 and a £72 surcharge.