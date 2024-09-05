An Aberystwyth man has been handed a community order after admitting possession of a knife and assaulting a police officer.
Kyle Elston, of Flat 2, 4 Penmaesglas Road, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 28 August for sentencing.
The 28-year-old had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to possession of a 5.3 inch kitchen knife on South Road in Aberystwyth on 28 July.
Elston also admitted assaulting Pc Rees on the same day and a charge of failing to comply with a community protection notice.
Magistrates handed Elston a community order to include 200 hours of unpaid work and up to 15 days of rehabilitation activities.
He must also pay £150 compensation, £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.