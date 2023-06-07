AN ABERYSTWYTH man who “sent numerous threatening and abusive voice mails” to a woman over a three day period has been handed a suspended jail sentence by magistrates.
David Lloyd, of 59 North Parade, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 5 June.
The 30-year-old pleaded guilty to harassment by sending “numerous voice mails of a threatening and abusive nature” to Rebecca Roberts in Aberystwyth between 29 and 31 May this year.
Magistrates handed Lloyd a 26 week jail term because he had a “similar offence against same victim earlier”, but suspended the sentence for 18 months, saying that the court was “satisfied there was a realistic chance of rehabilitation.”
Lloyd must also pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge, alongside a restraining order.