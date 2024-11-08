An Aberystwyth man will be sentenced at Crown Court later this month after appearing in court to admit possessing hundreds of indecent images and videos of children on his mobile and laptop.
Brian Davies, of 32 Llys Ardwyn, Bryn Ardwyn, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 6 November.
The 44-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing indecent images of children at his home address between 1 April 2021 and 30 January this year.
The court heard that 374 indecent images and videos were found on Davies’ mobile phone, including 91 videos and 19 photographs of the most serious category A.
Nine category B videos were discovered on the phone, along with 91 still images of category B.
A total of 159 category C images were found, along with five category C videos.
Three more of the most serious category A indecent videos of children were also found on Davies’ laptop.
Davies is due to be sentenced for the offences at Swansea Crown Court on 27 November.
He was remanded on conditional bail by magistrates until that hearing date.
Davies will have to report to Aberystwyth police station to be included on the sex offenders’ register ahead of sentencing.