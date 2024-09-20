An Aberystwyth man who admitted breaching a community order has been handed a 42 alcohol ban by magistrates.
Gareth Edwards, of 34 Bridge Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 18 September.
The 35-year-old admitted breaching a community order made by Aberystwyth magistrates on 14 February by failing to attend unpaid work appointments on 11 and 18 August.
Magistrates added an alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement of 42 days to Edwards’ community order.
He must also pay costs of £60.