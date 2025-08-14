An Aberystwyth man who breached a supervision order by testing positive for cocaine after being released from prison has been handed unpaid work by magistrates.
Luke Zachary Hutton, of Room 4, Corporation Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 13 August.
The 24-year-old admitted a charge of failing to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from a period of imprisonment by failing to attend a planned probation and Dyfed drug and alcohol appointment on the 24 June, and failing to attend a planned probation appointment on 1 July.
Hutton also provided a positive drug test for cocaine on 15 July.
He was handed 30 hours of unpaid work added to his supervision order.
Hutton must also pay £60 costs.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.