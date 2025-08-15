An Aberystwyth woman has been remanded in custody charged with assaulting a woman.
Lauren Clark, of 6 Bryn yr Eglwys, Gray’s Inn Road, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 14 August.
The 26-year-old had previously denied a charge of assaulting a woman in Aberystwyth on 3 July this year.
She is due to stand trial on the charge at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 28 August.
She was remanded in custody by magistrates until that trial date.
