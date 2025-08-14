A Ceredigion bee farm is celebrating a milestone anniversary of producing some of the best honey in the UK.
David Wainwright, co-founder of the Wainwright’s Bee Farm team, has been producing money for 35 years from the Llandre site near Aberystwyth and has been a proud supplier to M&S for more than a decade.
David makes sheltered apiaries for his hives in unused corners of fields across many farms in Wales and England.
He uses traditional cedar wood beehives, many of which date back to the 1930s. Each hive is carefully positioned to maximise sunlight, shelter from wind, and access to nearby water—creating the perfect conditions for thriving bee colonies.
The combination of flowers at each apiary is different, so the honey from each apiary has a different taste and a different colour. All these honeys are kept separate, not blended, so that all these diverse flavours are there to be explored.
Wainwright’s Bee Farm works closely with M&S Select Farms to create habitats that support not only honeybees but also a diverse range of wild pollinators, including bumblebees, solitary bees, butterflies, and hoverflies.
Efforts to support wild pollinators include planting native wildflowers along field margins, preserving biodiverse hedgerows, and minimising pesticide use. These practices aim to enhance biodiversity and ensure that both managed and wild pollinators can thrive.
David’s journey began in the 1970s with just two hives. Today, he oversees more than 2,000 hives across West Wales and England.
In a recent Taste Test, this M&S Select Farm honey was judged the best tasting on the High Street, the only one to be awarded 5 stars! Wainwright’s Bee Farm was also recently awarded the Welsh Food Producer of the Year award in 2025.
David said: “It’s a real privilege to be part of M&S’s Select Farms, and we’re incredibly proud of the work we do together.
“Over the past decade, our partnership has flourished, and we’re thrilled to showcase the distinctive techniques behind our delicious products.
“What we do differently is to keep each small farm batch separate, not blended, which tastes much better.
“Every step of our process is rooted in craftsmanship and care, and we’re committed to delivering the highest quality for M&S customers. We hope people enjoy this little insight into the dedication that goes on behind the scenes.”
“Our bees form part of the natural community of diverse pollinators. Each species has its role. The honeybees focus on the plants that produce an inexhaustible supply of nectar, on rare occasions. The rest of the time the worker bees stay at home resting.”
To mark its 35th anniversary, Wainwright’s will be holding a fun family day on 17 August.
Singer Aled Jones and chef Gareth Ward from Ynyshir will attend Wainwright’s Bee Farm’s Summer Honey Festival.
Wainwrights has secured a number of accolades including Welsh Food Producer of the Year 2025, recent winner of the Best Tasting Honey in the UK, and shortlisted for a Golden Fork 2025 from the Great Taste Awards.
