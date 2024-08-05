An Aberystwyth man has appeared in court to deny three assaults on women and one count of criminal damage.
Steven Watson, now of no fixed abode, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 2 August.
The 27-year-old pleaded not guilty at the hearing to assaulting Lianne Wilkinson in Aberystwyth on 31 July.
He also denied assaulting Rosemary Linseele, once on 30 July and again on 31 July.
Both alleged offences occurred in Aberystwyth.
Watson also pleaded not guilty to damaging a tablet worth £200 belonging to Rosemary Linseele during the incident on 30 July.
Watson is next due to appear at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court for a case management hearing on 7 August.
Magistrates remanded Watson in custody until that hearing date.